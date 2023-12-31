Advertisement

Jarrett Stidham, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey combine for 54-yard Broncos TD

Barry Werner

Russell who?

That’s not fair or right after this week. However, the Denver Broncos are ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter thanks to a TD pass from Jarrett Stidham to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The play covered 54 yards and has the the Broncos still thinking postseason possibilities after a chaotic week.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire