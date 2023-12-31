Jarrett Stidham, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey combine for 54-yard Broncos TD

Russell who?

That’s not fair or right after this week. However, the Denver Broncos are ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter thanks to a TD pass from Jarrett Stidham to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The play covered 54 yards and has the the Broncos still thinking postseason possibilities after a chaotic week.

Lil’Jordan with a big run after the catch for the TD! 📺: #LACvsDEN on CBS

