Jarrett Stidham, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey combine for 54-yard Broncos TD
Russell who?
That’s not fair or right after this week. However, the Denver Broncos are ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter thanks to a TD pass from Jarrett Stidham to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
The play covered 54 yards and has the the Broncos still thinking postseason possibilities after a chaotic week.
Lil’Jordan with a big run after the catch for the TD!
📺: #LACvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/sFjqko01pD pic.twitter.com/2vDYUGM8bR
— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023