Jarrett Stidham leads a workout with Patriots pass-catchers in L.A.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Jaillet
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the New England Patriots numerous signings get acclimated to their surroundings, some of the newest offensive weapons are working out with quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

On Monday, tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne were part of Stidham’s workout in Newport Beach, Calif., wasting no time in trying to learn the playbook.

Henry spoke to the media on Monday, and indicated that he was very excited to work with his new teammates. Henry is in a position to be a major part of the Patriots tight end position, as he looks to bring a spark to a position that struggled last year.

“Man, it’s awesome,” Henry added. “That’s the best part of football sometimes. Just the guys, the locker room, the guys you get to meet. All that kind of stuff is a blast. Looking forward to kind of immersing myself in that locker room, the culture, everything. It’s exciting. It’s good to be able to do that now even in the offseason.”

Stidham messaged Bourne last week on Instagram, inviting him to the workout and welcoming him to the team. In what is going to be a week-long group of workouts, the wide receiver is set to learn a lot.

“He’s going to give me some tips, help me out and we’re just going to work out for the week,” Bourne said Monday. “It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to get me right. The offense is probably complex. I haven’t seen the playbook. I haven’t seen everything, but football’s hard. … You’ve just got to have that mindset. I’m a hard worker. Work ethic has to be through the roof.”

For his part, Bourne figures to be a big part of the Patriots wide receiver unit. His sure hands and ability to get separation could bode well for his time in New England.

As the Patriots look to turn the page on last season, it appears that Stidham is already looking forward to 2021. For a quarterback position that desperately needs a spark, Stidham is focusing on working with key weapons.

Related

Report: Patriots 'really high' on QB Justin Fields in 2021 NFL Draft

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots land QB Mac Jones in Mel Kiper's new 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    Mel Kiper Jr. compared Mac Jones to Tom Brady while having the Patriots select the Alabama QB in his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

  • New signing Kendrick Bourne explains why Patriots will be back in 2021

    Kendrick Bourne joined the Adam Schefter Podcast and explained why the Patriots will be much better in 2021 following the team's major NFL free agent spending spree.

  • Antonio Brown accuser may subpoena Bucs, judge rules

    The woman who has accused Super Bowl 55 champion Antonio Brown of sexual battery may subpoena the Bucs and two other NFL teams as part of the case, a Broward County judge ruled Friday. The ruling comes a month after attorneys representing the woman, Britney Taylor, sought all “correspondence, memoranda, communications, agreements, messages or other written documentation” from the Bucs, ...

  • Energy already high among new additions to Patriots' roster

    The first time Kendrick Bourne walked into the New England Patriots’ team facility last week, he didn’t know what to expect. During his four NFL seasons in San Francisco, the 25-year-old receiver developed a perception from afar about a “stuck up” franchise that won often but appeared to do so devoid of joy and levity. It didn’t take long at all for those notions to melt away after he signed on to be part of the Patriots’ growing free agent class that will be tasked with erasing the sting of a humbling 7-9 season in 2020.

  • New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson ‘never thought’ he would leave Cardinals

    "Things happen. I definitely never saw myself playing for another team, but here I am today playing for the Minnesota Vikings."

  • Hunter Henry was surprised Patriots wanted him after signing Jonnu Smith

    Plenty of people expected the Patriots to go after the top tight ends on the free agent market, but few predicted that they’d sign the two guys at the top of most lists. Hunter Henry is one of those tight ends and he puts himself in the group that was surprised when the Patriots continued [more]

  • Draymond Green reveals Klay Thompson scolded him after shocking ejection

    Green didn't fight back at Thompson's words. For one, he knew they were true. And two, just 24 hours before that, Green got after Thompson for his behavior.

  • Hunter Henry 'fired up' to form Patriots tight end duo with Jonnu Smith

    Hunter Henry didn't expect the New England Patriots to come calling after they signed fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, but he's glad they did.

  • Kendrick Bourne says Patriots are ‘going to turn it around in one year’

    "They’re going to win again. That was just a one-year thing."

  • Scientists publish criteria for diagnosing CTE in living people for first time

    Scientists have produced the first consensus criteria to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in living people.The state of play: As of now, CTE can only be diagnosed after death. But a new paper, written by over 20 scientists, is a step toward a "biomarker" that could definitively say whether a living person has the disease.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It's a game-changer for the future. We're really not at the point of being able to diagnose CTE during life. We're getting much closer, and this new paper is an important step forward."Robert Stern, director of clinical research at Boston University, via WashPostWhy it matters: The closer scientists get to being able to detect CTE during life, the closer the existential threat to contact sports, namely football, becomes.What happens when an active NFL player finds out he has CTE? Will he retire? What happens when numerous players find out?Scariest of all, what if a 15-year-old football player is diagnosed with CTE? Should youth football even continue?Of note: Flag football is on the rise due to safety concerns around kids starting tackle football too early. But roughly 1.4 million kids ages 6 to 12 still played tackle as of 2018.The backdrop: The brains of deceased NFL players like Junior Seau and Ken Stabler have been donated to science so CTE could be confirmed, and the results are alarming.Eye-opening stat: Ann McKee, a neuropathologist, examined the brains of 111 deceased NFL players. All but one had CTE.The NFL has responded by making the game safer through rule changes and equipment upgrades, and America's love affair with football has continued largely unabated.71 of the 100 most-watched broadcasts of 2020 were NFL games, and just last week the league nearly doubled its already massive TV deals. Ann McKee announces her findings on her examination of Aaron Hernandez's brain in 2017. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty ImagesBetween the lines: The exact cause of CTE remains unclear, but we do know that it can be detected at an early age and spread rather quickly.Tyler Hilinski, the former Washington State QB who died by suicide, had Stage 1 CTE. He was 20.Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in his prison cell, had Stage 3 CTE, which researchers had never seen in a brain under 46 years old. Hernandez was 27.The big picture: As scary as CTE is to read about, that's mostly what we've done: read about it. What happens when we see it?The reality of this disease has been conveyed mostly through studies and tragic stories told by family members of the deceased.What happens when we know people who have it? What happens when we hear them talk about it and see them suffering from it?The bottom line, via The Nation's Dave Zirin: "The days of plausible deniability — by the NFL, by players, and by fans — will be coming to a screeching halt in the next several years."The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former Bears CB Kyle Fuller wasn’t blindsided by his release

    Kyle Fuller spoke for the first time since the Bears released him, and he wasn't one bit surprised at the decision.

  • Hunter Henry explains why he was surprised to land with the Patriots

    Hunter Henry didn't expect to join the Patriots after they signed Jonnu Smith.

  • Texans are either doubling down on low draft picks, or know a bigger haul is coming

    The Houston Texans had low draft capital. Is that why they have been active in free agency? Does Nick Caserio have a plan to get more draft picks?

  • CBS Sets ‘Mom’ & ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ End Dates Amid 2020-21 Finales

    CBS on Monday revealed the season finale dates for it 2020-21 series, including setting the series finale dates for its long-running sitcom Mom and its drama series NCIS: New Orleans. Mom, which stars Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney, will wrap its eight-season run on Thursday, May 13, bringing an end to the network’s longest-running […]

  • Ryan Donato's trio of firsts helps Sharks halt four-game losing skid

    Ryan Donato notched a trio of firsts in the Sharks' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at SAP Center.

  • Will someone sign J.C. Jackson to an offer sheet?

    The Rams opted to slam the door on the possibility that someone will sign cornerback Darious Williams to an offer sheet that the Rams can’t or won’t match, by applying a first-round RFA tender to the undrafted defender. The Patriots kicked the door open for an offer sheet to cornerback J.C. Jackson, who received only [more]

  • Patriots, Bucs among those making biggest waves so far

    Bill Belichick never was one to spend wildly in free agency. Watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in another city sure changed that. The New England Patriots doled out $175 million in guarantees in the first 48 hours of free agency following a 7-9 stumble in 2020 that ended their two-decade dominance of the AFC.

  • Unemployment rate: How many people are out of work?

    The unemployment rate is rising as Covid hits different parts of the economy.

  • Former Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller happy to be with Broncos, Vic Fangio

    Fuller and Fangio worked together for four years in Chicago.

  • Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford next for Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    Golden Boy President Eric Gomez discusses says Vergil Ortiz Jr. is ready for high-profile fighters like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford following his dominant win against Maurice Hooker.