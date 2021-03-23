Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham got his first work in with a couple of the team’s new offensive additions.

Stidham posted a video and photos to Instagram of a workout in California that included his first chance to throw passes to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry. Both players agreed to contracts with the team last week.

Bourne was joined by wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kristian Wilkerson at the workout while the incumbent tight ends were represented by Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse.

“Let’s get the newness out of the way this week, you know what I’m saying?” Stidham said to the group in the video. “So that way whenever we go to training camp we can hit it running.”

Stidham backed up Cam Newton last season and Newton’s return sets him up for the same spot on the depth chart unless this offseason work helps shake things up once the entire team is back on the field.

Jarrett Stidham joins new, returning Patriots receivers for workout originally appeared on Pro Football Talk