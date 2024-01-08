Jarrett Stidham: I'm very confident I can be the guy for us next season

The Broncos turned to Jarrett Stidham to start the last two games of the season after benching Russell Wilson.

There is sure to be movement at quarterback in the offseason for Denver. But Stidham wants to be the club's QB1 in 2024.

"I’m very confident I can be the guy for us next season. I have no doubts about that," Stidham said on Monday, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com. "I'll be back in April ready to rock. I'm excited for the opportunity."

Stidham signed a two-year deal with the Broncos last March. He was not overly impressive in his two starts to end the 2023 season, completing 60.6 percent of his throws for 496 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Denver went 1-1 over the last two games, beating the Chargers and losing to the Raiders.

In 2022, Stidham completed 64 percent of his throws for 656 yards with four touchdowns and three picks starting two games for the Raiders.

A Patriots fourth-round pick in 2019, Stidham may have a good opportunity to be Denver’s quarterback in 2024. But we’ll see over the offseason what other options the Broncos bring in for that role.