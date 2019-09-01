Jarrett Stidham excited to be Tom Brady's backup, speaks highly of Brian Hoyer

Jarrett Stidham's strong play in the preseason was enough to earn him the backup quarterback job over Brian Hoyer, who he praised for helping him develop in the Patriots system.

"I can't speak highly enough about Brian (Hoyer)," Stidham said. "He was here helping me every day. He's a true veteran, a true pro."

Hoyer was released on Saturday after spending the last two seasons in New England. Bill Belichick didn't rule out Hoyer returning to the Patriots in the future, but the veteran has reportedly received interest from as many as six teams.

The Colts, who recently lost franchise quarterback Andrew Luck to a surprise retirement, are "very interested" in his services. Keep in mind that their projected starter at quarterback is Jacoby Brissett, who also spent time playing behind Tom Brady before he was traded to Indianapolis for Phillip Dorsett.

Stidham's presence on the roster will be much different to Hoyer's. Not only will he be there to play if anything would happen to Brady, but ideally he's the Patriots' next franchise quarterback once Brady ultimately decides to retire.

That pressure is there, but this year will be Stidham's chance to absorb as much as he can from Brady and continue to build off the success he had in the preseason.

