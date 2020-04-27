Jarrett Stidham has excited reaction to Patriots signing Auburn WR Will Hastings

Could New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham be throwing passes to one of his former Auburn teammates next season?

The Patriots reportedly have signed Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings as an undrafted free agent -- one of several UFDA additions the team has made, per reports, since the draft ended Saturday evening.

Stidham and Hastings were teammates for two seasons at Auburn, although they only saw the field together in 2017. Hastings tallied 26 receptions for 525 yards with four touchdowns that season, before he missed the entire 2018 campaign because of a torn ACL. Stidham was drafted by the Patriots in 2019, while Hastings remained at Auburn and totaled 19 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown last season.

Hastings shared the news of his deal with the Patriots in an Instagram post Monday, to which Stidham replied "LFG!!!!!!" LFG means "let's (expletive) go."

Check out the exchange in the photo below:

Not many undrafted free agents around the league typically make the final 53-man rosters, but the Patriots actually have a successful history of finding useful players this way. Recent UFDAs such as defensive tackle Adam Butler (2016) and defensive back J.C. Jackson (2018) have played important roles on the Patriots defense.

Stidham is the most likely starter at quarterback this season among the players currently on the Patriots' depth chart, and perhaps his chemistry with Hastings will give the wide receiver an advantage when roster battles eventually heat up.

