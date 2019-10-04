The Bears are working through injury and fatigue issues as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the Oakland Raiders but that hasn't stopped the team from trying to enjoy their time across the pond. Well the players aren't the only ones having a good time, as Jarrett Payton (working with WGN TV) made the trip overseas and is looking to recreate a cool piece of history in the process.

In 1986 the Bears made a trip to London for a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears were the reigning Super Bowl champs and had plenty of fame in the U.S. but according to reports, were not being bombarded with media coverage overseas. This led to a great series of photographs of the '86 Bears frolicking throughout London, shopping at Burberry's and enjoying the local transportation.

Jarrett attempted-with great success, we should add-to pay homage to his father, the late, great Walter Payton, by taking a photo where he mimics a classic photo of Walter after the Bears touched down in London.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Jarrett has only posted one photo from his trip to London on social media, so we don't know if there are more pictures available from his series recreating Walter Payton's trip to London with the Bears in '86 but he is 1/1 so far!

Fans have asked for him to put out a few more, specifically the infamous picture of Walter in front of Buckingham Palace and Jarrett definitely seems interested, so only time will tell.

Maybe this one too from Buckingham Palace 🐻💙?! pic.twitter.com/Nl7TEaeM82 — Karen 🐻⬇️ (@sleepxpert) October 3, 2019

It's on my list! — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 3, 2019

The Bears won their 1986 preseason matchup with the Cowboys at Wembley Stadium 17-6, so here is to hoping that the 2019 Bears can put up a similar effort on Sunday.

Jarrett Payton recreates classic Walter Payton photo in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago