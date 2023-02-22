Jarrett Payton 'annoyed' with Bears' Justin Fields trade rumors

Chicago anchor 'annoyed' with Justin Fields trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Where is April 27 when you need it?

Getting through the 2023 NFL draft will put an end to the trade rumors surrounding Justin Fields, barring the Bears actually pushing forward with trading him.

As one Chicago sports anchor put it, the rumors are starting to become annoying.

"It annoys me. I'll be honest with you. It really annoys me," Jarrett Payton, son of Walter, said on Bernstein & Holmes on 670 The Score. "I'm a huge Justin Fields believer. This was before he came to Chicago. So I've been a fan and I've watched him since high school. He's impressed me at every single level with what he's been able to do."

Rumors have swirled about the idea of trading Fields before the NFL draft so the Bears can take a rookie quarterback. The name most attached to the Bears for this plan is Bryce Young, a quarterback prospect at Alabama.

Since some are not yet sold on Fields' ability to pass the ball, a slew of outsiders looks to Young as a quarterback with a higher ceiling than Fields. The perk of giving the Bears an extra two years of having a quarterback on a rookie deal is a plus to the argument, too.

Nevertheless, as Payton suggests, the Bears have yet to give Fields a fair evaluation. Sure, there are visible fixes needed to his passing game. He's made unintelligent decisions, holds onto the ball for too long and has some accuracy issues.

But, the Bears have one of the worst rosters in the league. Their pass-blocking unit needs major assistance and they don't have enough elite pass-catchers to help Fields in the passing game.

"I want to give this young man an opportunity to be successful," Payton said. "But I also want to see him with what talent around him, and let's evaluate him that way. Without the last two seasons of seeing what he's had to do.

"And hopefully, things change a little bit because this whole narrative of him being this running quarterback is something that we weren't accustomed to seeing in college. It had to happen because he had to put this team on his back."

Story continues

RELATED: Hines Ward on Claypool: 'He needs to grow up a little bit'

Last season, Luke Getsy and the Bears pivoted their offense to run the ball more often than not. They recorded the most single-season rushing yards in franchise history and led the NFL with over 3,000 yards on the ground.

Fields' fingerprints were all over their run game last season. He ran for over 1,100 yards, reaching the top ten in the NFL and leading all quarterbacks.

However, when the Bears and Fields inevitably transition their offense to a more balanced, pass-inclusive threat, their offense won't be as predictable as this past season.

"Just imagine, you guys, if you do find a way to get that offensive line right, skill position players, get him another wide receiver to team with Mooney," Payton said. "You got to pick your poison the way you're going to (have to) defend the Bears if you can do that, because he doesn't have to take it 60 yards. He doesn't have to do that."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.