Jarrett Patterson runs official 5.33-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Jarrett Patterson runs an official 5.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Jarrett Patterson runs an official 5.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
Ja Morant's decision to brandish a gun in a nightclub on Instagram left the Memphis Grizzlies with no choice. They couldn't look the other way anymore
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Adam Schefter constructed a loose framework for how a hypothetical trade between the Bears and Colts would result.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to know how the SEC could make Auburn, Tennessee and LSU the fixed opponents for the Tide. The answer is easy.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
A decade ago, the Ravens faced a tricky decision on whether to use the non-exclusive franchise tag or the exclusive tag on quarterback Joe Flacco. On the brink of the deadline of picking one or the other, they signed him to a long-term deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, at the [more]
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess. Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur [more]
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
The league champion Jayhawks finished Big 12 Conference play at 13-5, one game better than the second-place Longhorns.
UFC president Dana White currently has no interest in future negotiations with former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
Levis, who has supreme confidence in his arm strength, put on a show in Saturday's Combine workout, but that's not the question he needed to answer.
Kevin Durant's tiebreaker jumper was like so many before — right on target in the closing seconds. Luka Doncic's potential tying floater moments later in front of the rim was unlike most of his — spinning around and out. What happened next was familiar — a little bad blood from last season's playoff series spilling, with Doncic and Devin Booker nose-to-nose before getting double technicals.
Analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 285, including Jon Jones claiming GOAT status, Alexa Grasso's upset and more.