The Big3 has reached its 10th season, finding its lane by giving fans veteran NBA players in a fun, physical, half-court 3-on-3 setting.

And it was a fan favorite — Jarrett Jack, the Big3 co-Rookie of the Year this season — who stepped up and drained the championship game-winner on Saturday, giving Trilogy its second title.

JARRETT JACK FOR THE WIN!! TRILOGY ARE YOUR 2021 BIG3 CHAMPIONS!! pic.twitter.com/6UdDptP9nT — BIG3 (@thebig3) September 4, 2021

Co-ROY @Jarrettjack03 hits the game-winner, and Trilogy becomes the FIRST team in BIG3 history to win their second championship! pic.twitter.com/2er67UOppm — BIG3 (@thebig3) September 4, 2021

Jack is now headed back to the NBA as an assistant coach for the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns. Also on the Trilogy roster are Amir Johnson, James White, Devin Sweetney, Isaiah Briscoe, and Stephen Jackson coaches them.

The Big3 also announced their awards on Saturday, and for the second straight season, long-time NBA bucket getter Joe Johnson won the award.

From the moment he entered our league, he raised the standard. Congratulations to Joe Johnson on winning BACK-TO-BACK BIG3 MVPS! pic.twitter.com/rVsyYYV5D4 — BIG3 (@thebig3) September 4, 2021

For the other awards: Jack and Kevin Murphy tied for Rookie of the Year; Isaiah Briscoe won Fourth Man of the Year, and Larry Sanders won Defensive Player of the Year.

Jarrett Jack leads Trillogy to Big3 title; Joe Johnson wins second MVP originally appeared on NBCSports.com