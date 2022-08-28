Jarrett Guarantano returns to Tennessee

Dan Harralson
·2 min read
Former Vols’ quarterback Jarrett Guarantano returned to Tennessee Saturday.

The Titans defeated Arizona and Guarantano, 26-23, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee during Week 3 of the NFL’s preseason.

Guarantano completed 7-of-14 passing attempts for 141 yards and one touchdown. The former Vol recorded two rushing yards on three attempts.

Guarantano played for the Vols from 2016-20. He transferred to Washington State in 2021. Guarantano appeared in 41 games at Tennessee, recording 6,174 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions and five rushing touchdowns.

Following the Week 3 preseason game, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz surrounding Guarantano returning to Tennessee. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

