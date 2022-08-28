Jarrett Guarantano returns to Tennessee

Former Vols’ quarterback Jarrett Guarantano returned to Tennessee Saturday.

The Titans defeated Arizona and Guarantano, 26-23, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee during Week 3 of the NFL’s preseason.

Guarantano completed 7-of-14 passing attempts for 141 yards and one touchdown. The former Vol recorded two rushing yards on three attempts.

Guarantano played for the Vols from 2016-20. He transferred to Washington State in 2021. Guarantano appeared in 41 games at Tennessee, recording 6,174 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions and five rushing touchdowns.

Following the Week 3 preseason game, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz surrounding Guarantano returning to Tennessee. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

The @AZCardinals just retook the lead vs the @Titans on a bullet throw by QB Jarrett Guarantano.

How did this guy not have more success with the Vols? — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 28, 2022

Touchdown passes in the preseason for Cardinals: Kyler Murray/Colt McCoy 0, Trace McSorley 1, Jarrett Guarantano 3. — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) August 28, 2022

Jarrett Guarantano hits Isabella and he takes off for 74 yards and is down at the 2. #Titans LB Joe Jones chased him down #AZvsTEN — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) August 28, 2022

Jarrett Guarantano – remember him, #Vols fans – throws a TD pass to Greg Dortch to put the #Cardinals back in front 17-16. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 28, 2022

Jarrett Guarantano 🎯 — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 28, 2022

Former @Vol_Football quarterback Jarrett Guarantano is battling for the No. 3 QB job with the @AZCardinals. He put his best foot forward on his first snap Saturday vs. the @Titans.https://t.co/15HsWrxuCX — tnsports (@tnsports) August 28, 2022

.@WSUCougarFB's Jarrett Guarantano now in the game for the Cardinals and throws a TD. 17-16 Arizona — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) August 28, 2022

TOUCHDOWN Cardinals! QB Jarrett Guarantano hits WR Greg Dortch from two yards out. PAT is good. Q3 (3:08): 17-16 #AZCardinals — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 28, 2022

Jarrett Guarantano completes a pass against his old Vols teammate, #Titans DB Theo Jackson, and Cards take a 17-16 lead. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 28, 2022

Jarrett Guarantano in at QB for Arizona, former Vol & MY HS QB!!!! Things we love to see — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) August 28, 2022

Jarrett Guarantano in at quarterback 16-10 TEN w/6:29 3Q#AZvsTEN — Craig Grialou (@CraigAZSports) August 28, 2022

