Jarrett Guarantano by the numbers against Memphis

Memphis (1-0) defeated Houston (0-1), 18-12, at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas during Week 1 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol Jarrett Guarantano completed 16-of-21 passing attempts for 157 passing yards for Houston. He also recorded 22 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Guarantano played quarterback at Tennessee from 2016-20. He appeared in 41 games for the Vols, totaling 6,174 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Guarantano transferred to Washington State in 2021. He was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Houston will next play on Sunday at DC. Kickoff between the Roughnecks and Defenders is slated for 4 p.m. EST and will be televised by Fox.

Joseph Buvid-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire