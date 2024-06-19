Link Jarrett and Florida State Fall in College World Series Semi-Finals

Former Notre Dame head baseball coach Link Jarrett left the Fighting Irish following their Cinderella type run to Omaha for the College World Series in 2021. He left to coach the school he previously starred at, Florida State, and took little time to wake the sleeping monster.

Jarrett helped guide the Seminoles their 24th all-time College World Series appearance this year, but on Wednesday were eliminated after losing to Tennessee for the second time this week.

Tennessee advances to the best-of-three national championship series where they’ll take on the winner of the Texas A&M vs. Florida matchup. The Aggies need to win just one game while Florida has to win two-straight to get to the championship round.

One of the most underrated crazy sports stats remains as Florida State has now made 24 College World Series appearances all-time (third most) but have never brought home the national championship.

