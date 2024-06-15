Link Jarrett discusses Florida State’s loss to Tennessee

No. 1 national seed Tennessee (56-12) opened play in the College World Series on Friday. The Vols defeated No. 8 seed Florida State (47-16), 12-11, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Florida State head coach Link Jarrett met with media and discussed the contest.

“Heck of a game, heck of a college game,” Jarrett said. “I think I told you guys, I don’t know that the college sport can be played at a higher level than what we’re watching it occur right now, with the age of the guys, some of the transfer capabilities, the draft has shrunk. I think that was on display today, all day, and tonight, and the game was not played cleanly. We gave them opportunities throughout the course of the game. This wasn’t just the end of the game. They had chances. We were not as clean as we needed to be. They would probably tell you the same thing.

I thought our response to some early-game dysfunction was really good, to put six on the board. We saw every type of arm you could see.”

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

