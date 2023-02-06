Jarrett Bailey’s Senior Bowl Notebook: Who impressed, who elevated their draft stock

The Senior Bowl is heralded as the beginning of draft season to many, especially the competitors looking to grab the attention of NFL personnel in attendance.

As the week went on in Mobile, my notes continued to get filled with several key names and to keep your eye on as we begin this trudge toward April.

Offense

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears is going to be a star. He has all you want in a three-down running back. Elusiveness, decision-making, patience, ability to pass-block- the best player on either side.

Northwestern running back Evan Hull gives me big Danny Woodhead in New England vibes. Here’s a throwback name that also came to mind – Toby Gerhart at Stanford.

Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones is a Greek God.

Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer hit JL Skinner with a freeze ray on a double move. Holy moly.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua: Awesome name, awesome player.

Houston wide receiver Tank Dell: His offensive coordinator from Houston, Shannon Dawson, could not speak higher of him, and for good reason. Size will be a question, but he could be what everyone thought Rondale Moore would be.

The less said about the quarterbacks, the better.

Not to harp on Tyjae Spears, but he put a guy on ice skates and the crowd went crazy like their favorite wrestler just returned at the Royal Rumble.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch said he would be getting his teeth fixed after the draft, which we can all agree is a BIG disappointment. He also played every position up front during the game. Guy is a natural.

Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed in a Sean McVay offense is something we all deserve to watch.

Malik Cunningham threw one of the worst interceptions you’ll ever see in live game action.

Max Duggan = Taysom Hill.

Stanford receiver Michael Wilson could be a YAC machine.

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks reminds me a lot of Cooper Kupp.

Defense

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. Awesome name, awesome player.

The defensive backs and wide receivers were hand over fist the deepest positions of the week. A ton of good talent that will be mid-round selections.

South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush was sticking to guys like cream cheese on a bagel.

Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents could be this year’s Tariq Woolen.

Cal defensive back Daniel Scott baited Tyson Bagent so well and almost had a nice interception in the end zone during the game. Great week of practice, as well.

Kansas defensive lineman Lonnie Phelps will bring a ton of effort and energy wherever he goes.

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss looks like handsome Shrek and Morgan Wallen rolled into one (which is the greatest compliment you could give anyone) and he may un-extinct the white cornerback.

