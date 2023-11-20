Jarrett Allen: We see the seeds being planted, so we’re gonna have something special here

As vital as Donovan Mitchell is for the Cavaliers’ success, Jarrett Allen is almost as crucial for the team. Now in his seventh year, the Texas native is hoping to help anchor the Cavaliers frontline to make a deep playoff run.

After hosting 25 students at a recent home game, the 2022 All-Star talked with HoopsHype about his recent injury, the foundation of his team, his Thanksgiving event, and more.

How is your left ankle feeling? I know JB Bickerstaff last week mentioned that you were on a minutes restriction for the foreseeable future, and you just played a season-high 32 minutes. Is your minutes restriction lifted?

Jarrett Allen: It’s feeling great. Actually, I haven’t felt it anymore. All the time off really healed it. I was just trying to get back into my body again.

I don’t really know to be honest with you, I’m pretty sure the minute restriction is at my regular playing time now. So I’m good to go playing normal now. It’s just getting my wind back at this point.

How’s your conditioning going for you now? Do you feel like you’re at peak game shape form?

JA: I feel about 90 percent out there. There’s still some stuff that I got to get used to in terms of just timing [or] whether it’s pick and rolls or just guarding somebody. But other than that, I feel like I’m close.

As a team, what can you guys take from last year's shortcomings against the Knicks to fix and improve this season?

JA: I feel like with Max [Strus] and George [Niang] we added a lot of spacing. It gives Darius [Garland] and Donovan [Mitchell] the option to pass out to during the pick-and-roll. So that’s gonna open up a lot of things for the offense and they’re good guys on defense. Max has a lot of experience guarding a lot of guys and he knows how to win games. So they’re gonna help us in that department.

Has the spacing helped you? Has it opened up more looks for you in the dunker spot now?

JA: Absolutely. When they drive and they hit me in the pocket, it’s either a floater or a dunk or I just kick it out to Max or whoever is in the corner. So it definitely opens up a lot for me too.

Individually last summer, what have you worked on to improve your game?

JA: For me, it’s playmaking, like catching it in the pocket and whether it’s a one dribble drive to the rim or hitting an open man. That’s something that I really took to heart this year knowing that we’re gonna add extra spacing and extra people to knock down shots.

We’re only in the beginning stages of the season, but what sorts of things do you see your team needs to improve and clean up on?

JA: One thing that we could clean up on…we got out-rebounded playing Detroit. And that’s really on me and Evan [Mobley]. I think we can do a good job. So rebounding mainly and we can always play better defense honestly. So I’m gonna say rebounding and defense.

Speaking of Evan Mobley, What sorts of things have you seen from him this season that you feel like he’s really improved on?

JA: Just his confidence. He’s always been a skilled player. He’s always been able to make the right play. But now I feel like every year his confidence goes up and now he’s having the ball more in his hands and throwing lobs to me or throwing the backdoor cut to Max. He’s doing it all now.

This is his third year now, and you’ve seen him come into the league since he was a rookie. Have you seen his confidence level grow exponentially to what it is now?

JA: No, he’s always had the confidence. It’s just growing into who you are in the league. He’s starting to understand more about the league and how all things are being played and he’s making the right play every time.

From you being a young player in Brooklyn and finding your way, have you given Evan advice on how to succeed as a promising big man in the league?

JA: Honestly the things I just say is just stay ready and just try to give him pointers wherever he needs them. I try not to get in his way. I try to let him develop on his own and I try to just support him on the court and give him pointers that way.

With Tristan back with your squad, what of his toughness has helped you and Mobley's game? Can you maybe talk about a particular example?

JA: He always preaches toughness. When I was playing in training camp or before the year started, he would always crash the boards, just trying to get us ready to battle during the game. So he’s just telling us just to be strong down there, always be ready to hit somebody and compete.

He gives me pointers on the rebounds, where to hit certain people when they’re going up for a rebound to try to knock them off balance so you can get the rebound. Just little tidbits like that which go a long way.

What sorts of improvements have you seen with Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland?

JA: Darius, I’ll say he’s been better scoring, finding his position. Last year was the first time playing with Donovan, so that kind of threw a wrench in the system for him. But now I feel like he’s finally finding his spot, finding where he needs to pass the ball.

And for Donovan, he’s always been great. Feel like he bought into the system Day 1 and he’s been ready to play. This year not only he’s gonna score every time, but he’s making up more opportunities for everybody else.

Do you think with their improvements and with the pieces that were added, you guys are ready to take the next step to get deeper into the playoffs and perhaps be a contender?

JA: That’s the plan, the stuff doesn’t happen overnight for us. We know that we have a long journey to get there, but we see the seeds being planted, we see our growth, we see that we’re gonna have something special here.

I read that your college coach Shaka Smart said you love learning new things. What sorts of new things have you picked up recently?

JA: I taught myself how to cross-stitch. That’s something fun that I did. That’s something I learned. I saw something on social media and I was like, ‘Oh, I think I could try that out’. So, made something for the room, and went from there.

Can you talk a bit about your Meals and Math Thanksgiving event you’re holding? I believe this is the seventh one you’re doing.

JA: Yeah, it was the seventh one. So far we’ve been able to do it every year. We’ve had some complications with COVID, but it’s good we give the kids math packets to do in their own time. Just to try to help them with the math and then we give them $100 gift cards to go shopping with. Usually, wherever we do the shopping at they have to stay under $100 so they have to walk around with a calculator, making sure that they stay on their budget.

We usually find kids that aren’t in the best situation. We look at certain academies. This year we worked with Open Doors Academy to get 25 kids through.

