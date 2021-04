The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) The last time the New York Knicks had a winning streak this long was also their last playoff appearance. Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 boards, and the Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory. Derrick Rose scored 19 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title.