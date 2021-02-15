Jarrett Allen with an alley oop vs the LA Clippers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers) with an alley oop vs the LA Clippers, 02/14/2021

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Cleveland		+275+8.5O 224.5
Golden State		-358-8.5U 224.5
Game Info

Latest Stories