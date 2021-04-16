Jarrett Allen with an alley oop vs the Golden State Warriors

The Telegraph

Caster Semenya has ditched her bid to compete over 200 metres at this summer’s Olympics and admitted “it’s not the end of the world” if she fails to qualify for Tokyo. Semenya, the double Olympic and three-time world champion, is unable to defend her 800m title unless she takes medication to lower her naturally-occurring high levels of testosterone. With rules preventing her racing internationally at distances from 400m to the mile, Semenya last year announced her intention to try and compete over 200m - a distance for which she would not need to take any medication - at the Tokyo Games. She only managed a time of 23.81 seconds, ranking her just 165th in the world for 2020 despite many leading athletes skipping the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her other option is to go up to 5,000m, and she claimed the South African title over that distance on Thursday before revealing she has given up on the shorter sprint. “We had to look into whether we can do 200 (metres) for the next five years. It was not really in our favour,” said the 30-year-old South African. “I’m getting old‚ I’m scared to tear my muscles. We had to sit down and make sure that the decision that we make makes sense. Distance makes sense.” Semenya’s 5,000m winning time in Pretoria was 15:52.28, well outside the Olympic automatic qualification mark of 15:10.00, although the altitude generally adds time to performances.