Jarren Duran misplays two fly balls, shouts at fans in Red Sox vs. Royals game

Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately.

It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.

Duran's issues continued Sunday in Kansas City, where the Red Sox lost 13-5 and dropped three of four games to the last-place Royals.

Duran had a crazy seventh inning. He misplayed two fly balls. The first miscue appeared to be the result of losing the ball in the sun, which, in fairness, was pretty bright in Kansas City on Sunday. The second was a tougher play, but still one that a major league outfielder should come up with.

There was a positive moment, though. Duran made an impressive diving catch later in the inning.

Check out the bizarre sequence of events for Duran in the video below:

Duran at one point got into a verbal back-and-forth with Royals fans that presumably were heckling him, and Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo came over to hold back Duran and get him to focus on the game.

Duran isn't just struggling defensively in 2022. His production at the plate is lacking, too. He's batting .225 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 48 strikeouts and 10 walks in 42 games.

Unless Duran shows dramatic improvement in all areas of his game in the near future, it's hard to justify giving him much playing time. At some point enough is enough.