Jarren Duran displays amazing speed on wild play in Red Sox vs. Yankees

Duran displays amazing speed on wild play in Red Sox vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has quickly shown he belongs at the Major League level since being called up earlier this month.

Not only has he displayed impressive ability at the plate, he's been effective on the basepaths, too.

A great example of Duran's speed came in the third inning of Saturday's game at Fenway Park when he took an extra base on an error by Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor.

Check out the crazy sequence in the video below:

You have to respect the hustle from Duran, who immediately noticed the Yankees were not playing with enough urgency and made them pay.

He eventually moved to third base on a Xander Bogaerts groundout before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Rafael Devers later in the inning to give Boston a 3-0 lead.

Duran has scored six runs in his first six career games, including Saturday's matchup. He has scored four runs in the first three games of this series against the Yankees.

The Red Sox entered Saturday with a 9-2 record against the Yankees this season after winning the first two games of the series.