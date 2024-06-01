Jarrell wins first PH state track championship since 2016

May 31—BLOOMINGTON — In her latest visit to what will be her future home track, Pendleton Heights junior Ava Jarrell has earned her highest honor.

It was her remarkable determination that ended nearly three years of frustration.

The future Indiana University Hoosier runner took over with 600 meters to go and proceeded to dominate the field as expected to take home the 2024 IHSAA state championship in the 3,200-meter run.

Jarrell finished with a time of 10:10.05 — a new personal best and school record — and held off 2023 state cross country champion Libby Dowty from Indian Creek and Homstead's Addison Knoblauch after the trio broke away early.

"Oh, my gosh, this is so crazy," Jarrell said. "I wasn't sure what Addison was at. I was just imagining that she was on my shoulder, getting ready to pass me. I was just trying to get the line, and I'm sure my form looked terrible. But I had to get to that line."

It marked the third straight track-and-field state finals appearance for Jarrell and by far her most successful competition. She was 16th as a freshman in the 800 before placing 12th a year ago in the 1,600. Jarrell is also the third PH girls athlete to claim a state championship, joining 2009 and 2010 pole vault champion Ellie McCardwell and Alex Buck — who also claimed the 3,200 title — in 2016.

One of the biggest differences between Buck's achievement and Jarrell's had to be the expectation level coming into the event. In 2016, Buck was seeded eighth and did not take the lead until coming out of the final turn with less than 100 meters to go.

Jarrell was the runaway top seed — more than 19 seconds ahead of the second seed — and had to shoulder that pressure as she awaited the starter's gun at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex.

"Kind of hearing all that (expectations), I was a little bit nervous running out scenarios in my head," Jarrell said. "I knew I could do it, but what happens if I don't? I can't think like that. I know if I'm running like I am in my workouts and my coaches have been great helping me with my confidence and believing in me."

The early challenges from Knoblauch — who led by as much as 20 meters at one point — and Dowty were not unexpected. In fact, PH distance coach Joe Baer fully anticipated the way the race would play out, and Jarrell responded perfectly.

"The biggest difference between Ava last year and Ava this year has been confidence," Baer said. "We knew what the competition was and how they were going to run it, so we made our strategy based on that. That's about the time I expected (she) would have to run to win it."

While her career has been outstanding, there have been times Jarrell was not satisfied with her results, and she has been slowed at times with health issues.

Those struggles are behind her and have been wiped from her mind after capturing her first state title Friday evening.

"I'm super happy with this obviously, and I want to carry it into next year," she said. "The past years I know I could have been in contention for a podium spot. It hasn't aligned that way for me. That just made me more hungry to go after this race.

"Everything I've done before has been leading up to this point."

"I'm really proud of Ava," PH head coach Bill Coggins said. "What a competitor."

Saturday evening, Anderson senior Tremayne Brown will compete in the boys' state finals in Bloomington in the high jump.

