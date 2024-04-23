Jarrell shines in weekend races

Apr. 23—INDIANAPOLIS — The record-breaking spring of Pendleton Heights junior Ava Jarrell continued at multiple track meets over the weekend.

Competing against an elite field of runners, Jarrell placed first in the 3,200-meter run Friday night at the Carmel Distance Showcase, breaking her own school record with a time of 10:11.87 in the process.

Running just ahead of 2023 IHSAA cross country state runner-up Nicki Southerland from Delta entering the final lap, Jarrell sprinted away from her Hoosier Heritage Conference rival as the two came out of last turn. Jarrell held off Southerland by 1.5 seconds while Libby Dowty of Indian Creek, who won the state cross country championship last fall, was five seconds back in third place.

Jarrell's time would have been good for second place at the 2023 state track-and-field championship.

She shifted venues Saturday night, making history again at the Pike Invitational in Indianapolis, albeit in a different race.

This time, Jarrell broke both her own school record as well as the meet record in the 1,600-meter run with a time 4:55.83. That time would have placed Jarrell third at last year's state finals, a race won by Southerland.

She had a more comfortable margin of victory Saturday, defeating Jessica Hegedus of Avon by 10.29 seconds

