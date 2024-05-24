Jarrell Quansah & EURO 2024: The Case for Liverpool’s Imperious “Mini VVD”

Jarrell Quansah has had a monstrous breakthrough season, earning him the nickname “mini-VVD.” While this description has been used due to his exceptional abilities on the pitch, it is also to point out his remarkable mental attributes.

When Quansah was announced in Southgate’s provisional squad, it was a bit of a shock. There were no inclinations that the 21-year-old was on the England boss’s mind, or that he was even in contention to be selected, nevermind actually going.

While it was a surprising inclusion, now that he is there, the possibility of him being in Southgate’s final squad has increased. And there is every reason why he should be. Here is why.

Jarrell Quansah: A Dominant Centre-Back

The Liverpool centre-back is a dominant defender. When it comes to defensive duels won, he comes out with a higher percentage (78.%) than his other England counterparts.

Additionally, in terms of aerial duels won, only John Stones (66.6%) and Harry Maguire (63.9%) come out ahead of Quansah’s 62.3%. And to make this even more impressive, the Liverpool defender deals with more long ball’s than any of his other competitors for the England centre-back position, with an average of 5.18 aerial duels per 90.

When it comes to other defensive responsibilities, such as interceptions, the No. 78 profiles extremely well once again. While he ranks roughly in the middle when compared to his English teammates for interceptions per 90 (4.44), when adjusted for possession, he places second with 7.31, just behind Harry Maguire’s 7.5.

Interestingly, Quansah comes in at second for fouls per 90 (0.74) but ranks bottom for yellow cards per 90. This showcases his ability to attempt smart fouls when necessary while avoiding getting himself booked. An underrated attribute, and one Manchester City used with Fernandinho and now Rodri, to completely nullify the opposition’s quick counters.

A Ball Playing Centre Back

Gareth Southgate loves his defenders to be capable and composed on the ball. He likes them to be comfortable in possession, and have no issues in making multiple passes per game.

This is an area that Jarrell Quansah shines. Not only has the defender received 55 passes per 90 – just second to Lewis Dunk who has 67.26 – but he also boasts a pass completion rate of 92.34%.

Additionally, the Liverpool academy graduate is well capable of creating those line breaking passes that can completely rip open a team. He makes 5.1 passes into the final third per 90, ranking him in the 88th percentile for central defenders.

His ability in both passing, being composed, and in the defensive aspects of his game have all earned him in the comparisons to his club captain Virgil van Dijk, and it is clear to see why.

Quansah Versus His England Compatriots

When it comes to directly comparing him to the other England centre-backs, he shapes up extremely well.

Quansah vs. Maguire

When it comes to Maguire, the Manchester United man only beats him out in two categories: Aerial Duels Won % and Defensive Actions. And he only beats him out in both by small margins.

Quansah vs. Stones

Stones is obviously a better defender than Quansah. However, in this case, Stones situation as to playing in a team like Manchester City, who often have the ball more and very rarely give up chances, means Quansah’s data looks much better.

Quansah vs. Dunk

Surprisingly, Lewis Dunk comes in with a better radar for both Passes and Forward passes, but Quansah obliterates him in the defensive parts.

Quansah vs. Branthwaite

Playing in a team like Everton means Branthwaite rarely gets to be on the ball, so it is no surprise that his radar completely avoids that section of the chart. but in terms of defence, the two are very similar.

Quansah vs. Guehi

In terms of Aerial Duels, Marc Guehi is the worst of the bunch. Quansah completly wipes the board with him in all aspects here. It isn’t even close.

Should Southgate Take Jarrell Quansah to EURO 2024?

Taking Jarrell Quansah to EURO 2024 may be seen as a risk. However, if Southgate gives him a chance in England’s pre-tournament friendlies against Iceland and Bosnia, and he performs well, then the England boss should no doubt take him.

When compared to his compatriots, he does not look out of place. If your reasoning for not wanting him to go is due to his inexperience, then Jarrad Branthwaite, who also has zero England caps, and Kobbie Mainoo, who only got called up in March, should both be left at home as well. But as the saying goes, “if you are good enough you’re old enough,” and the Liverpool man certainly falls under that category.

If the England manager is to leave a minimum of two of these central defenders at home, then it should be Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi who don’t make the journey to Germany.

Jarrell Quansah deserves this chance. Both his performances and data showcase it.

