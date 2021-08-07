Jarrell Brantley with a block vs the Utah Jazz Blue

Reuters

Nelly Korda stumbled with a horror double-bogey on the par-three seventh but recovered brilliantly to hold the Olympic gold medal position with a one-stroke lead from Lydia Ko as the final group rounded the turn in the fourth round on Saturday. Korda was 16-under as she headed to the 10th, with India's Aditi Ashok tied for third on 14-under with Dane Emily Kristene Pedersen at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Overnight leader by three strokes, world number one Korda extended the gap to four with an early birdie but faltered as Ko made a flying start to put the pressure on.