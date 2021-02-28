How will Jarred Tinordi fit with Bruins? Bruce Cassidy explains new d-man's possible role

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How will Tinordi fit with Bruins? Cassidy details new d-man's possible role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins bolstered the depth on their blue line Saturday, and we're starting to learn how veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi might fit in with the team after the B's claimed him off waivers from the Nashville Predators.

The Bruins have lost plenty of size and toughness in recent months.

It started when longtime captain Zdeno Chara left in free agency to sign with the Washington Capitals before the season. More recently, Kevan Miller has been out of the lineup with soreness in his surgically repaired right knee. Miller is one of the most physical players on the B's and sees plenty of action on the penalty kill.

Where Bruins stand in our new 2021 NHL Power Rankings

Tinordi, given his 6-foot-6 frame, likely will be asked to provide the truculence Boston currently lacks on its blue line.

"Our depth has been challenged in terms of size," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said during a Zoom call with reporters Saturday. "(Jeremy) Lauzon and (Kevan) Miller bring a lot of that element.

"With them being out -- we don't know on Miller, obviously, and with Jeremy it's going to be four weeks minimum -- this gives us a different look back there, a little more stiffness. It's just a different element of a makeup of a back end."

Where exactly should we expect Tinordi to play? Cassidy provided a few hints.

“He’s a bigger guy, stay-at-home guy,” Cassidy said. “His numbers offensively are obviously tilted more towards a stay-at-home guy. So, there's a big body that can complement (Charlie) McAvoy if that’s the way we go against top lines.

“(Jeremy) Lauzon did that job. (Zdeno Chara) did that job. Those three guys are not exactly the same, but they’re bigger bodies that can be shut down guys. I’m not going to say he’s going to go on the first pair because we haven’t seen him yet, but he is that type of defender who could find a lot of usage in our back end right now because we lack that, obviously.”

Tinordi isn't going to generate much offense. He was scoreless in seven games played for the Predators this season and has tallied only one goal in 88 career NHL games. There is value in a stay-at-home, defensive defenseman, even in today's fast-paced game. It's a role the Bruins need someone to fill with Miller and Lauzon (plus offensive d-man Matt Grzelcyk) out of the lineup due to injuries. 

We still don't know when Tinordi will make his Bruins debut, but it won't be Sunday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

"I don't know when he'll be available," Cassidy admitted. "I know he definitely will not be here (in New York) tomorrow. There's COVID protocols, etc. We'll probably have a better answer to that down the road."

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Boston		-162-2.5O 5.5
NY Rangers		+135+2.5U 5.5
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Bruins' Trent Frederic explains where he got his fighting skills

    Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic joins Moose and Glenn on "The Camera Guys" to talk about where he learned to fight.

  • A Marc-Andre Fleury goal would cost Pat McAfee six figures

    How much money would it cost Pat McAfee if Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury scores a goal?

  • Patrice Bergeron passes Bobby Orr on Bruins' all-time points leaderboard

    Patrice Bergeron scored in Friday night's game vs. the New York Rangers to pass the legendary Bobby Orr for fifth-most points in Boston Bruins history.

  • Celtics vs. Pacers Overreactions: The C's bench woes are no more

    The Boston Celtics saw their bench step up in a big way against the Indiana Pacers, but did that solve their season-long bench issues?

  • Evander Kane, Devan Dubnyk react to Jordan Binnington hitting Sharks

    Sharks players didn't have time for Jordan Binnington losing his mind.

  • John Collins to Celtics impossible? Not so, says The Athletic roundtable

    A trade for John Collins may be possible, but hang on to something when you hear the estimated cost.

  • Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' struggles: 'I don’t think talent is the issue'

    The Celtics are in a kind of slump the team hasn't experienced in several years, but Jayson Tatum doesn't think the talent level on the roster is an issue.

  • Robert Williams' simple but heartwarming postgame question

    Most of Robert Williams' best moments came on the court on Friday night, but he had one off the court that will bring a smile to your face.

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/27/2021

  • What Do Dogs Dream About? (And Are They Thinking of You?)

    Yes, dogs do dream! In fact, any mammal that experiences the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of deep sleep probably dreams. This includes humans, rats and–of course—canines. REM is the stage during which our...

  • Mavs end Nets' 8-game run as Porzingis returns, Irving sits

    With one star back for Dallas and another one sidelined for Brooklyn, the NBA's longest winning streak was halted rather easily. Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury and the Mavericks snapped the Nets' eight-game run with a 115-98 victory Saturday night. James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime while playing as Brooklyn's solo superstar with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sidelined.

  • Walker's season-high 32 lifts Celtics over Pacers 118-112

    BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics have been searching for a spark to pull them out of one of their worst stretches of the season. Kemba Walker answered the call with his best game of the season. Walker made two late free throws and scored a season-high 32 points to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak with a 118-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

  • Archbishops say they are trying to revitalise parish system, not dismantle it

    Archbishops have hit back at claims that they are trying to dismantle parish churches, claiming their aim is to "expand, reimagine and revitalise" the system. The Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, made the comments during an informal live-streamed meeting of the General Synod, the Church of England's legislative body, on Saturday. The Telegraph has previously revealed that multiple clergy and laypeople had voiced fears over the "collapse" of the Church of England in rural communities. A Church document, leaked earlier this month, suggested that the Covid pandemic has provided an opportunity for "radical change" within the Church which could result in the loss of the parish church model in a bid to remain "financially sustainable". The report, sent to the 42 diocesan secretaries this month, warned clergy to prepare for changes and cuts as officials prepare to overhaul the system, sparking fears that churches in rural towns and parishes will not survive. But Archbishop Cottrell said: "We need to expand and reimagine and revitalise the parish system, not dismantle it." Archbishop Welby said: "We have both been parish priests, for goodness' sake. We are deeply committed, we have spent years of our lives in parishes – the idea that we would want to ditch them and that we are against the rural [parishes] is just rubbish." The Archbishop of York later updated the Synod on the progress of "Vision and Strategy", his blueprint for the Church's future, saying: "Some of us will have come to this meeting troubled by stories in parts of the press implying that big decisions about clergy numbers, parishes, buildings and services have already been decided centrally but kept under wraps. "Much of this has been rather misleading. Archbishop Justin and I have replied in the public domain so as to set the record straight but also, more importantly, keep the work on track. "But, Synod, I want to say again this is a work in progress. It is my intention to be open and transparent about the full scope of the challenge and to find ways of working on this together."

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace?

    Darrell Wallace, Jr., better as Bubba Wallace, has made his mark on the world of NASCAR over the last few years with high finishes in some of the sport's top races. His success on the racetrack has...

  • WGC-Workday Championship: Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

    Check out Sunday tee times and streaming information for the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship.

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta Is Accosted By Hecklers At Conservative Political Action Conference

    CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, who built a reputation as a bulldog at White House Press briefings during the Trump administration, got a taste of his own medicine Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. A conservative journalist confronted Acosta over the network’s coverage of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, currently embroiled […]

  • a Spectacular Shorthanded Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

    (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Spectacular Shorthanded Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars, 02/27/2021

  • NHL on NBC: There’s no slowing down David Pastrnak

    Coverage of Bruins-Rangers begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

  • Mavericks blowout Nets in Porzingis's return

    The Mavericks held James Harden to just four second-half points to beat the Nets, 115-98, in Kristaps Porzingis's first game back in two weeks. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Phil Mickelson takes off socks and shoes, hits from the mud at Cologuard Classic

    For the second day in a row, Phil Mickelson stepped in a lake to make a great save at the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic.