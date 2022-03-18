The Bengals may be adding a defensive player off one of their AFC playoff rivals.

According to multiple reports, Cincinnati is hosting free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed for a visit.

Reed started all 17 games for Kansas City in 2021, recording 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.

It was Reed’s first season with the Chiefs after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Seahawks. Reed has 24.5 career sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 70 quarterback hits in 89 games.

It looked like Cincinnati had lost defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to the Bears. But Chicago announced on Friday that Ogunjobi would not be signed due to a failed physical.

Jarran Reed visiting Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk