The Seahawks apparently are making another change.

Veteran defensive tackle Jarren Reed tweeted this message on Thursday: “It’s been real 12s. Tomorrow at 1 it’s official … on to the next chapter.”

A second-round pick in 2016, Reed is entering the final year of his contract. He’s due to make $8.075 million in salary this year.

Reed started all 16 regular-season games in 2020 for the Seahawks. The Seahawks will clear $8.5 million by releasing him, given that he had $425,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

As a vested veteran, Reed immediately will become a free agent.

Jarran Reed suggests he’ll be cut tomorrow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk