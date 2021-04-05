Jarran Reed signs with Chiefs, contract extensions and more Seahawks news

After another week of the NFL offseason coming to a close, it is time to look around the NFC West and see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the Seattle Seahawks. What is new with them?

Jarran Reed signs with Chiefs after being cut by Seahawks

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle let go one of its top defensive linemen last week, releasing Jarran Reed. He agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for a one-year deal worth up to $7 million.

Seahawks gave OL Gabe Jackson 3-year extension with trade

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks acquired Jackson from the Raiders for a fifth-round pick and then gave him a pay raise. They gave him a contract extension that pays him nicely.

Seahawks give WR Tyler Lockett big contract

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinals need to get used to seeing receiver Tyler Lockett twice a year. He became a rich man, as the Seahawks gave him a four-year contract extension worth nearly $70 million. He gets $37 million in guarantees.

CB Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks could still have mutual interest

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Dunbar, a free agent, is reportedly going to meet with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a possibility he could return to Seattle, where he played last season after he was acquired via trade.

TE Gerald Everett, QB Russell Wilson getting together for workouts in offseason

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

