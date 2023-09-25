Jarran Reed: Seahawks got fired up from Red Bryant speech

It’s not often that a nose tackle jumps out and demands attention the way Jarran Reed did this week. In Sunday’s 10-point win for the Seahawks over the Panthers, Reed was as disruptive as we have ever seen him – not during his first stint in Seattle, nor his time in Kansas City or last season with Green Bay. This was arguably the best game of his career.

Reed played like his hair was on fire, racking up eight tackles and three quarterback hits. So, what got into him? It sounds like he took inspiration from a Seahawks legend who also used to play up front defensively. After it was over, Reed told the media that the team got fired up over a speech from former Seattle DT Red Bryant after Saturday’s walkthrough practice.

Jarran Reed on Red Bryant getting the team fired up with a speech after yesterday’s walkthrough: “I was ready to play yesterday after that speech.” pic.twitter.com/BG2gZx8vZp — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 25, 2023

Bryant never made a Pro Bowl during his time with the team (2008-2013,) but he was a critical piece that helped to secure their Super Bowl win in his last season in Seattle.

As of yet Reed hasn’t made a Pro Bowl team either, but if he keep playing like this up he should have a real shot.

