Jarran Reed on Seahawks future: ‘I want to be here long-term for sure’

With the NFL’s salary cap minimum for the 2021 season revealed, teams have begun the process of releasing certain players with unfavorable contracts. Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed joined NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann on the “Talkin’ Seahawks” podcast to discuss his future.

Reed, who is signed through this upcoming season, stated that he wishes to remain in blue and green for years to come, but that he can only control the situation to that extent.

“Who knows? I want to be here long-term for sure,” Reed said. “I just control what I can control, and everything will work itself out. I’ve been a Seahawk my whole career, and that’s how I want it to stay.”

Reed has been a valuable contributor to the Seahawks since they drafted him in 2016 and played a part in the team’s defensive turnaround last season while racking up 38 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits. However, he has a base salary of $8,075,000 and a cap hit of $13,500,000 for next season, while Seattle currently possesses only $4,391,354 in cap space for 2021 per Overthecap.com. If Reed wishes to stay in Seattle, he may be willing to restructure his contract, albeit to an unknown extent.

The Seahawks may release players they view as more expendable than Reed to create cap room before deciding what to do with him, so we may see a few roster cuts soon. In the meantime, Reed will hope that he will not be a victim of the organization’s decisions.

