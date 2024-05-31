Jarran Reed says coaching change for Seahawks is refreshing

Truthfully, these Seahawks had been lagging since 2016. While they remained competitive every year and have always been at least in the mix for a playoff spot, there’s been a definitive dropoff as far as their ability to make a deep push in a crowded field of NFC contenders. Promising as they might look before each season begins, they haven’t had a realistic chance of making the conference championship game since their comeback in Carolina fell short.

Instead of doing more half measures like firing their offensive and defensive coordinators, the organization decided to rip the bandaid off this offseason. While general manager John Schneider remained in place, head coach Pete Carroll was fired and replaced with Mike Macdonald, who had been the defensive coordinator for the Ravens the previous two years. And so the page was turned on the most successful coach in team history, and we wait to see what his successor can do.

For whatever it’s worth, the Seahawks players all have nothing but good things to say about their new head coach. Speaking with reporters after yesterday’s practice, nose tackle Jarran Reed said that he’s refreshing getting some new in with a different coaching and playing style.

Jarran Reed: It’s refreshing getting someone new in here – different coaching style, different playing style. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) May 30, 2024

Reed is entering the second and final year of the contract he signed last March. He is coming off a pretty strong season especially as a pass rusher, having earned the highest grade there (70.8) of his career. Reed posted seven sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 21 pressures.

Looking ahead, Reed should continue starting in the middle of Seattle’s defensive line, flanked by Leonard Wiliams on one side and Byron Murphy on the other. However, at 31 years old the odds are against him staying on longer than the end of next season.

