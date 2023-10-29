Jarran Reed and Quandre Diggs both wanted Frank Clark back

2023 is appropriately the year of the throwback. Not only are the Seahawks embracing their past by wearing their gorgeous green and blue uniforms of the 80s and 90s, they’ve also brought back several former defensive players to help make them a contender again. The latest to join the back-again club is Frank Clark, who signed with the team earlier this week after some free agent flirting with the Broncos.

In theory, Clark will help keep Seattle’s edge rotation running smoothly in the absence of Uchenna Nwosu, who’s been placed on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury last week that willr require season-ending surgery.

Even before Nwosu’s injury a reunion made sense. Apparently several of Clark’s new/old teammates were pitching the front office to bring him back. Among them were nose tackle Jarran Reed, who’s having the best season of his career by far.

Posting early tomorrow AM here and @thenewstribune: The inside-#Seahawks-HQ story of Jarran Reed's lobbying–hard–of Pete Carroll, Clint Hurtt and John Schneider to sign back Frank Clark. "I was goin' keep saying it." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 26, 2023

Free safety Quandre Diggs also shared a message on Twitter that says he was trying to bring Clark back this offseason, as well.

Just like we tried to make happen this off-season! @TheRealFrankC_ pic.twitter.com/wLxMCmXFMb — Nino (@qdiggs6) October 26, 2023

Clark’s old No. 55 is now being worn by defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, so he’s taken No. 57, which he wore at Michigan. Clark is expected to make his second Seahawks debut later today against the Browns.

