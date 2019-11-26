Jarran Reed nursing sprained ankle for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed re-injured his left ankle in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reed was injured when defensive end Rasheem Green fell on the back of his left leg after getting chipped at the line of scrimmage by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. Reed was limited in practice twice last week and did not practice on Thursday due to ankle and groin issues that came out of their Monday night win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“He’s got a sprained ankle,” Carroll said. “We have to wait and see how it’s going to hold him back or if he’s going to make it through. We don’t that yet. It’s the same ankle that was sprained before. He just re-did it. Give us a couple days and then we’ll check him out probably about Friday to see how he’s doing.”

The Seahawks will practice Wednesday this week before taking Thursday off for Thanksgiving. They’ll return for practices on Friday and Saturday ahead of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Reed has appeared in five games for Seattle this season after returning from a six-game suspension due to a domestic incident. He’s recorded 15 tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble for the Seahawks in that span. His two sacks have come in Seattle’s last two games as the Seahawks have seemingly found their pass rush after half a season of effort. Carroll said Reed’s been a key part of that improvement.

“I think it’s a combination of things,” Carroll said. “I think it’s [Reed] is feeling better. He’s finally in the flow of things, although he’s dinged right now. That’s part of it.

“Quinton Jefferson coming back to us. He was effective early. We put him together with Jarran, that’s working out. [Jadeveon] Clowney’s emergence and kind of getting comfortable here. It’s taken him a little while for it to show up pass rush wise. I think it’s all of these things together.”

The Seahawks have racked up eight sacks and forced eight turnovers in their last two games against the 49ers and Eagles.