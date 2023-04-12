Jarran Reed: It was just a matter of when I returned to the Seahawks

After linebacker Bobby Wagner signed a contract to return to the Seahawks after spending a season with the Rams, he talked about the reunion being possible because lines of communication with the team remained open after he initially left the team.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed shared a similar sentiment during a Wednesday press conference with reporters. Reed played five seasons with the Seahawks after joining the team as a 2016 second-round pick and he said he felt the door was always open to a return while he was playing in Kansas City and Green Bay.

“It was just a matter of when,” Reed said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Reed and Wagner join Dre'Mont Jones as additions to what the Seahawks hope will be a more effective defense for the 2023 season. If that’s how things play out, the return engagements may run for a while.

