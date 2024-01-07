Jarran Reed, Jason Peters inactive for Seahawks

The Seahawks enter today's game against the Cardinals with slim playoff hopes. They will try to uphold their end of it without a couple of important players.

Defensive end Jarran Reed, who was questionable with a knee injury, is inactive. He has seven sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 54 tackles in 16 games.

The Seahawks also won't have offensive tackle Jason Peters (foot) or right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee).

The team's other inactives are running back Kenny McIntosh (thumb), offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal, linebacker Patrick O'Connell and defensive end Mario Edwards.

The Cardinals' inactives are offensive tackle Dennis Daley, linebacker Trevor Nowaske, offensive guard Carter O'Donnell, defensive end Cameron Thomas, tight end Blake Whiteheart, cornerback Garrett Williams (ankle) and cornerback Divaad Wilson.