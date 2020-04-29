Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed wore the No. 90 jersey in Seattle from 2016 to 2018, but last year he sold it to Jadeveon Clowney. In another sign that Clowney won’t return to Seattle, Reed confirmed that he’s wearing No. 90 again this year.

“To clarify all questions yes i am back in number 90,” Reed wrote on Twitter.

Clowney confirmed after he was traded to the Seahawks last year that he bought the No. 90 from Reed and that “It wasn’t cheap.” He may have been intending at the time to buy it for years to come.

But Clowney is now a free agent, and although the Seahawks have said they would consider bringing him back, there’s been no movement in that direction. That Reed is getting the number back is another indication that the Seahawks don’t have Clowney in their plans.

Jarran Reed gets No. 90 back after selling it to Jadeveon Clowney last year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk