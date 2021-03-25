Jarran Reed appears to have been cut by the Seahawks, here's what it means originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Based on Jarran Reed's Twitter feed, it appears that he has been cut by the Seahawks. Reed tweeted Thursday afternoon that it's "on to the next chapter" for him. He added that the news will be official at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

It’s been real 12s💙✌🏿 tomorrow at 1 it’s official ... on to the next chapter — jarran reed (@jarranreed) March 25, 2021

That wording indicates he has been released, a move that will save Seattle $8.975 million in cap space and leave the club with $5 million in dead money. Most of that cash has already been spent on players like Benson Mayowa and Kerry Hyder.

Ian Rapoport reported that Seattle tried to restructure Reed's contract in order to create some cap space in 2021 while Reed wanted a long-term deal.

The #Seahawks are moving on from starting DT Jarran Reed, source said, either in a release or trade. Reed had wanted a long-term deal, but the team hoped for just a conversion for cap space. Talks broke down, and here we are. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021

Reed posted 6.5 sacks during the 2020 regular season and another 2.0 sacks in the Seahawks Wild Card Round loss to the Rams. He came on during the second half of the season following the arrival of Carlos Dunlap, much like the rest of the pass rush. This move is mostly, if not entirely due to Seattle's undesirable cap situation.

Reed signed a two-year, $23 million contract last offseason. It's a bit surprising that Seattle was unable to trade the 28-year-old interior pass rusher for even as little as a late-round pick. However, it makes more sense when you consider that very few teams would be able to take on Reed's cap number of nearly $9 million. The Seahawks could still be working to trade him prior to 1:00 p.m. tomorrow prior to releasing him outright.

This move signals that L.J. Collier will likely become a full-time interior defensive lineman. This was suggested as a possibility following the addition of Kerry Hyder, but releasing Reed should confirm it. Collier will join Bryan Mone and Poona Ford on the interior of the team's defensive line.

Hyder figures to be the Seahawks starting 5-tech with Benson Mayowa, Alton Robinson and Darrell Taylor vying for reps at LEO. Rasheem Green and even Robinson offer depth at 5-tech. There also remains the possibility that Carlos Dunlap could still return.

Reed posted 22.0 career sacks in 72 games with Seattle over five seasons, 10.5 of which came in 2018.