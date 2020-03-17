Jarran Reed agrees to two-year deal to remain with Seahawks

A defensive line in need of help in Seattle managed to keep one of its key members in place on Monday night.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have reached a two-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed worth $23 million. A source had told PFT a deal between the two sides was nearing completion.

Reed was one of five unrestricted free agents along the defensive line for Seattle. Defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney, Quinton Jefferson and Ezekiel Ansah along with defensive tackle Al Woods remain on the market.

Reed had a fantastic season for Seattle in 2018 with a career-high 10.5 sacks. However, he was suspended six games last year by the league over a personal conduct incident from 2017. Reed has always been a strong run defender but seemed to add the pass rushing element to his game in 2018. But Reed managed just two sacks in his 10 games played last year and has just five sacks in total in the 40 games of his career outside of the 2018 season.

Nevertheless, Seattle’s line keeps a strong contributor in the fold for the next two seasons.

