How will loss of Jarrad Davis impact Jets moving forward?

At the end of a tough week, the Jets received more bad news after starting linebacker Jarrad Davis left the Packers game with an ankle injury. Davis is expected to be sidelined until the Jets’ bye week in Week 6, head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Monday.

Saleh has already stated that rookie Jamien Sherwood will replace Davis in the starting lineup and went on to praise how well he has been doing in training camp. However, there might be other changes required to make up for the loss of Davis.

It’s probably not going to be as straightforward as to replace Davis with Sherwood because they bring different things to the table. Davis brings a lot of physicality to the position, while Sherwood is a converted safety who has already showcased an ability to fly around and make plays in preseason so far.

Sherwood will line up alongside C.J. Mosley, who might be expected to adjust his game with the rookie alongside him. Mosley, who reportedly slimmed down to around 230 pounds in the offseason, could be expected to bring more physicality to the role with Davis not in there, and may be tasked with taking on more blocks and disrupting tight ends and backs as they look to leak out in the passing game.

Mosley is regarded as one of the best linebackers in the league in terms of getting a defense lined up and communicating the defensive signals, so he’ll continue to take on those duties, which could be more important than ever with at least one rookie alongside him.

Interestingly, though, Davis had been relaying the signals at times during practice and actually wore the defensive headset in the Giants game. Mosley wore it from the start against the Packers, though.

The reasoning behind this is pretty obvious. The 2019 Jets were left scrambling to find someone to handle this role when Mosley and his replacement Neville Hewitt both got injured.

Blake Cashman, a rookie at the time, wasn’t ready to take on those duties and the Jets ended up having to employ journeyman James Burgess in a full-time role. The new Jets coaching staff clearly doesn’t want to end up in the same situation, so they’re ensuring multiple players are prepared to quarterback the defense in this way.



Davis being out doesn’t just provide Sherwood with an opportunity because it could also open up additional reps for players like Hamsah Nasirildeen or Cashman. Nasirildeen has been lining up alongside Sherwood with the second unit, which could be the long-term plan for this pairing in 2022 and beyond. Sherwood has lined up as the MIKE and worn the headset with that unit.

As far as Cashman is concerned, Saleh has lauded his ability to play all three linebacker positions, so he could be forced into a key role if there’s another injury.

At least until Davis returns, it could open up a spot on the 53-man roster, too. A player like Noah Dawkins could fill this spot to provide depth in case of injuries and contribute on special teams.

In the Packers game, Dawkins actually entered the game as the strongside linebacker with the first unit – a role Nasirildeen has held for most of training camp – so the coaching staff was clearly already interested in evaluating him more closely.

It’s possible the Jets could also make some other personnel changes to mitigate the loss of Davis. One idea might be to run some three-safety packages, especially once Ashtyn Davis is ready to contribute again. They could even line up with only one linebacker on the field in some sub-packages which could enable them to get their best 11 players on the field if the rookie linebackers struggle.

When Davis returns, there should still be 10 or so games remaining, and the Jets will be looking to make a good start so they’re not already out of contention by then. They can then revert back to the plan of Mosley and Davis being in a full-time role and the others filling in when three linebackers are on the field.

So, Davis can still have a good impact this season as he will be looking to prove he deserves a longer deal after taking a one-year prove-it pact with the Jets.

However, if Sherwood performs well, it will be hard to keep him off the field, as well as influencing which veterans they bring back in 2022.