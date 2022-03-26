Jarrad Davis returns to Lions after disappointing year with Jets

Jarrad Davis is going back to the team that originally drafted him after signing with the Lions, the team announced Friday.

Davis spent his first four NFL seasons in Detroit after being drafted 21st overall in 2017. But after he fell out of favor with former coach Matt Patricia and saw his production decline, Davis left the Lions to join the Jets on a one-year deal in 2021.

Unfortunately for Davis, his time in New York wasn’t much better. A preseason ankle injury forced him to miss the first six games of the season. Davis eventually lost his starting outside linebacker job to Quincy Williams. Davis only started five of the nine games he played in and finished 2021 with just 25 tackles over 208 total snaps.

