Jarrad Davis, a first-round pick in 2017, rejoins Detroit Lions LB corps

In one of his first interviews as Detroit Lions head coach last winter, Dan Campbell praised Jarrad Davis, saying the linebacker "will literally split your chin open and knock your hat off."

Davis left the Lions for a sizable free agent contract last spring, but after one injury riddled season with the New York Jets, he is returning to Detroit to bring familiarity to the Lions' linebacking corps.

The Lions officially signed Davis, the fourth outside free agent they've added this offseason, to a one-year deal Friday.

Jarrad Davis celebrates a Jets win over the Bengans, Oct. 31, 2021.

The No. 21 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Davis played in 55 of a possible 64 games during his four seasons with the Lions, making 45 starts.

He was a three-time captain in Detroit who was known as one of the team's hardest workers and most punishing hitters, but was considered a liability in pass coverage.

Davis, 27, had his best season in 2018, when he started all 16 games and set career-highs with 100 tackles and six sacks.

He played 11 games because of recurring ankle injuries in 2019, then lost his starting job to Reggie Ragland in 2020.

Jarrad Davis with the Lions.

The Lions declined the fifth-year option on Davis' rookie contract before the 2020 season, making him an unrestricted free agent last year. He signed with the Jets and missed eight games with ankle injuries, recording 25 tackles.

In Detroit, Davis projects to have a rotational role in the middle of a still-evolving Lions defense.

The Lions re-signed Alex Anzalone for one year before the start of free agency, and added special teams standout Chris Board to the linebacking corps this week.

Derrick Barnes, Josh Woods and Anthony Pittman also return at linebacker, and the Lions are expected to address the position in April's NFL draft.

