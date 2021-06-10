Jarrad Davis: Coming to Jets has been a rebirth

Linebacker Jarrad Davis came into the NFL with high expectations because the Lions picked him in the first round of the 2017 draft, but things did not pan out for him in Detroit.

Davis started all 41 games he played in his first three seasons, but played just 330 defensive snaps in his fourth and final year with the team. He told reporters recently that he has tried not to think that much about why things didn’t work out in Detroit and that he’s moved on to learning his role in Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s defense.

“It was a great learning experience for me and made me appreciate the game more than before,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “Sure, my performance could have been better, but at the end of the day it is what it is, no hard feelings, no bad blood. I definitely feel very excited to be in New York, with this scheme, Coach Saleh, and the players out there. I’m happy to be on a team that is young and talented. I feel extremely blessed to be in this position because it didn’t have to go this way. For lack of a better term, it’s a rebirth.”

Davis will get a chance to show that the Lions’ loss of confidence was misguided and that the Jets identified an undervalued asset when they signed him to a one-year, $5.5 million deal this offseason.

