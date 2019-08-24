Jarrad Davis carted off in Detroit

The Lions defense may have suffered a major blow early in Friday night’s game against the Bills.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis got his legs rolled up from behind by teammate Devon Kennard while pursuing Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy.

Davis needed help getting to the sideline as he couldn’t put weight on his right leg and was briefly examined on the sideline before a cart was summoned to take him to the locker room. Davis needed help getting from the bench to the cart and received good wishes from several teammates before heading to the back.

Needless to say, it didn’t look like a minor injury for Davis. The 2017 first-round pick had 100 tackles and six sacks for the Lions last season and an extended loss would be a blow to a defense that just got its full defensive line on the field together for the first time.