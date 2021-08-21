The Jets lost defensive end Carl Lawson for the season when he ruptured his Achilles during Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers and they saw another offseason addition to their defense go down in Saturday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis went down with an apparent left leg or foot injury in the second quarter of the matchup. He was able to walk slowly to the the blue medical tent on the sideline, but a cart was brought out to help take him back to the locker room a few moments later.

He had three tackles before getting hurt.

Davis signed with the Jets as a free agent in March. The 2017 first-round pick played his first four seasons with the Lions and was dropped to a reserve role in 2020, but he has been starting with C.J. Mosley at linebacker for the Jets in the preseason.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m. ET: The Jets announced Davis has an ankle injury.

Jarrad Davis carted to Jets locker room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk