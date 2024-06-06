Jarrad Branthwaite omitted from England’s final Euro 2024 squad

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has been omitted from Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany, according to The Athletic.

The news comes despite Branthwaite’s impressive season, where he was a cornerstone of an Everton defence that conceded the fourth-fewest goals in the Premier League.

Everton conceded 51 goals – a record only bettered by Arsenal (29), Manchester City (34) and Liverpool (41), while Branthwaite managed an impressive 12 clean sheets.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign under manager Sean Dyche, featuring in 35 of Everton’s 38 Premier League matches.

His defensive numbers were nothing short of exceptional. He won a remarkable 67% of his ground duels and dominated aerial battles with a 68% success rate.

Southgate’s decision to omit Branthwaite has raised several eyebrows.

The youngster received his first senior call-up in March and made his debut in the recent friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He was also a crucial member of the England Under-21 team that won the Euros last summer.

Branthwaite would be gutted to miss out on the Euros, but it allows him to return to Everton for a well-deserved rest and pre-season preparation after a tumultuous campaign.

Branthwaite’s exceptional performances for Everton in 2023/24 have seen his stock skyrocket, and exit rumours have already surfaced amid reports of significant interest from Manchester United.

Despite their precarious financial situation, Everton have refuted claims of a fire sale this summer, with a number of their players linked with a summer exit.

However, the Toffees have been listed as one of six Premier League clubs that must raise funds before the end of this month to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Man Utd are trying to leverage Everton’s financial situation to secure a bargain deal for Branthwaite, but the Toffees are adamant they will only listen to offers of around £80 million for their prized asset.

