Jarquez Hunter named to Freshman All-SEC Team

Another Auburn player has been named to an All-SEC Team.

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter has been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team after an impressive freshman campaign. Hunter was a late pickup in the 2021 recruiting class and proved to be incredibly valuable to Auburn especially early on in the season as a backup.

Hunter ran for 576 yards and three touchdowns on 84 attempts. He now has the longest run in Auburn football history after a 94-yard burst against Alabama State early on in the season. Hunter really struggled from the Georgia game on, averaging over 3.6 yards per carry only once. But still, Hunter finishes his freshman season as an All-SEC player.

