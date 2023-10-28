Jaron Thomas scores 4 TDs, leads Concord football past Adams in sectional semifinal

SOUTH BEND — The Concord football team will get to see a familiar foe in the postseason once again.

The Minutemen took care of business Friday night to down Adams 49-10 in Class 5A Sectional 11 semifinal action at Everwise School Field.

Junior Jaron Thomas led Concord with four touchdowns and 158 yards rushing as the Minutemen overcame a sluggish start marred by turnovers and penalties to move on in the second season.

Football Player of Week: South Bend Washington's Gabe Weber wins Tribune Football Player of the Week poll

Concord quarterback Bo Brunner (5) hands off to running back Jaron Thomas (8) Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, during the Concord vs. John Adams Class 5A-Sectional 11 semifinal football game at School Field in South Bend.

Concord (6-4) advances to host Northern Lakes Conference foe Mishawaka (8-2) in the sectional title game next Friday night at Jake Field. Mishawaka beat Goshen 48-14 Friday night.

The Minutemen lost to Mishawaka 31-7 at Mishawaka back on Oct. 6. The Cavemen topped Concord 38-17 in sectional play a year ago and 35-7 in a sectional matchup in 2021.

Adams, which lost its final eight games, finished at 1-9.

The game, which saw a running clock in the final period due to the mercy rule, was called with 2:56 to play. Both coaches and the officials decided on that decision collectively after an Adams player was ejected after a late hit out of bounds on a Concord player on a punt return on what-would-be the final play of the contest. The Minutemen would have been able to just kneel on the ball anyway to run out the clock before the decision was made to make the game official with 2:56 left on the clock.

Soccer state finals: One year later, Mishawaka Marian boys soccer gets its chance at redemption

"I told the official on our sideline that it was time to pull the plug on the game," noted Concord coach Craig Koehler. "We were all in agreement about that. I give Frank (Adams coach Frank Karczewski) a lot of credit. Frank is a good guy. He came over and apologized after the play."

Karczewski was in complete agreement with Koehler.

"It was in the best interest of everyone to just get off the field at that point," said the second-year Adams coach. "Concord was just going to take delay of game and not run anymore plays. It was not going to do anyone any good to just stand out there and stare at each other for the final 2:56."

Concord, which had not played since a 46-6 win over Plymouth Oct. 13, got a pair of first-half touchdown runs from Thomas to take a 21-10 lead at halftime. The junior had 18 carries for 113 yards in the opening half.

Thomas entered play Friday night with 125 carries for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"The strength of our team all year has been our run game," Koehler said. "We tried to throw it a few more times tonight. We know that we will have to be more balanced next week."

The Minutemen fumbled on their first play from scrimmage and also had a first-half interception, Concord also committed seven penalties in the opening half.

Adams scored first on a 23-yard field goal before Thomas went in from one yard out for a 7-3 lead. Thomas then scored from five yards out to make it 14-3 early in the second stanza. The Eagles cut the deficit to 14-10 after Amari Wesson caught a 53-yard touchdown strike from Braylon Williams.

Concord went into the locker room up 21-10 after a score in the final minute of the first half. Sophomore quarterback Bo Brunner raced in from five yards out with 35.2 seconds before intermission.

The Concord defense, other than the 53-yard touchdown pass, allowed just 17 total yards of offense to the Eagles in the first half.

The second half was all Concord.

The Minutemen outscored the Eagles 21-0 in the third period on the strength of a pair of takeaways and a botched fake punt attempt by Adams. Concord scored on drives of just 19 and 41 yards after Adams fumbles and then added a one-yard drive after the botched fake punt try by the Eagles.

Thomas added a pair of third quarter scores and Toryn Day, who played for Adams last year, added a rushing touchdown for the Minutemen. Jamar Moton scored the final touchdown for the Minutemen.

"I told them to stop turning the ball over," said Koehler of his halftime message to his team. "Sometimes that's the risk you take when you have been off that week. If we do that next week, it will be a short night for us."

The Eagles impressed their coach with their first 24 minutes.

"I'm just so proud of our guys for how they came out those first two quarters," said second-year Eagles coach Karczewski. "We wanted them to go out and how some fun and they did that. We tried some gimmicky things that first half and our kids believed in them."

"We just could not keep the gimmicks going in the second half. Concord is so well coached and credit their defensive front for putting pressure on us. And No. 8 (Thomas) is so good. How is he just a junior?."

The Eagles, who were 1-9 last year, played both sophomore Kane Goddard and senior Braylon Williams most of the game at quarterback. Junior Phoenyx Clark played most of the first eight games at quarterback before transferring to Riley and playing the final two games of the season for the Wildcats, who lost to Wawasee 35-26 in Class 4A sectional play last week. Riley went 8-2 overall and won the NIC North-South Division title at 5-0 for one of the most successful seasons in program history.

"We're excited about what the future holds for us," Karczewski said. "We believe 100 percent in what we are doing. We have a good freshmen class. We just have to continue to mature and grow as a team and as a program."

The Eagles managed just 16 yards rushing Friday night.

Koehler knows his team will need a full 48 minutes of its best football next week against the No. 9 Cavemen.

"We know that we will have to play by far our best football game next week and a clean game to have a chance to beat Mishawaka," emphasized Koehler. "They are a very good football team."

Phoenyx Clark update

In Week 8 of the Indiana high school football season, Phoenyx Clark played quarterback for South Bend Adams, throwing for 67 yards in a loss to Jimtown.

In Week 9, he was playing wide receiver for South Bend Riley, making one catch for six yards – also against Jimtown, this time in a win.

How is that possible?

Under the IHSAA by-laws, if a student transferring from one school to another is due to athletics, that student cannot play varsity sports for 365 days. However, if it’s determined by the IHSAA that the student transferred for other reasons, they are eligible to play right away.

IHSAA Sports Information Director Jason Wille confirmed in a text message to the South Bend Tribune that Clark fit the criteria, with his appeal to be eligible for athletics approved immediately.

“We can’t go into details due to privacy laws, but both principals signed off on the transfer saying the move was in the best interest of the student,” Wille said. “It was sent to our office for an expedited ruling, and he was granted immediate eligibility.”

Under the IHSAA guidelines, when a student transfers to a new school, the receiving school’s principal “shall promptly conduct an investigation and file an IHSAA Athletic Transfer Report with the Association.” The transfer report is filled out by both schools involved, as well as the athlete and their family.

The receiving school and athlete are required to provide evidence showing why the transfer was needed. Recommendations are also made by both principals involved as to whether the athlete should have immediate eligibility or made to sit out the 365-day grace period. Failing to process a report could leave the student ineligible and lead to disciplinary action against the receiving school.

Wille said expediated reviews like this are “uncommon,” but there is a rule that allows for reviews like this to happen.

Clark had been Adams’ starting quarterback for most of the last two seasons. In eight games with the Eagles this year, he had 885 passing yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw for 1,028 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.

Concord 7 14 21 7 49 Adams 3 7 0 0 10

SCORING PLAYS (By quarter):FIRST QUARTER

A: JT Bellina 23 yard field goal, 9:45.

C: Jaron Thomas 1 yard touchdown run (Rafa Sabas kick), 5:39.

SECOND QUARTER

C: Thomas 5 yard touchdown run (Sabas kick), 9:56.

A: Amari Wesson 53 yard touchdown pass from Braylon Williams (Bellina kick), 5:34.

C: Bo Brunner 5 yard touchdown run (Sabas kick), 35.2.

THIRD QUARTER

C: Thomas 17 yard touchdown run (Sabas kick), 11:04.

C: Thomas 2 yard touchdown run (Sabas kick), 6:33.

C: Toryn Day 1 yard touchdown run (Sabas kick), 4:36.

FOURTH QUARTER

C: Jamar Moton 7 yard touchdown run (Sabas kick), 11:36.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Concord football cruises past South Bend Adams in sectional semifinals