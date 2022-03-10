Jaromir Jagr's perfect reaction to Alex Ovechkin's miss trying for goal No. 767

Jagr's perfect reaction to Ovi's miss on what would've been 767 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A rare misfire from Alex Ovechkin occurred during the third period of the Capitals' overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday evening.

With Washington down 3-2, Nick Jensen hit Ovechkin with a perfect pass, leaving the Capitals captain an incredible look at a wide-open net. However, the puck rolled off the end of Ovechkin's stick as he fired towards the goal, sailing high of the crossbar.

Not only would the goal have tied the game, but it would have been career goal No. 767 for Ovechkin -- moving him past Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of third place on the NHL's all-time goals list.

Video of Ovechkin's misfire caught the attention of Jagr on Twitter, who poked a little fun at No. 8 for the rare miss.

"Come on Ovi, I already send a video to congratulate you, I need motivation to come back," Jagr tweeted.

"I believe, every record has it own aura, own protection. Can anybody find out how many shots on the net need Wayne Gretzky to beat Gordie Howe record? ( from 801 to 802 )That would be interesting," he continued.

Jagr, 50 years old now and who last played in the NHL in 2018, is currently playing professional hockey for HC Kladno in his home country the Czech Republic. He's also the owner and team president of the club.

The 24-year NHL veteran will at least be tied for third on the NHL's all-time goals list for another day as the Capitals return to action on Friday in Vancouver. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington Plus.