Jaromir Jagr signs one-year deal with Flames, report says

After an offseason in which it was unclear if he would find a job, Jaromir Jagr's NHL tour of duty will continue in 2017-18.

The Flames and the 45-year-old veteran Jagr agreed to a one-year contract Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The contract is reportedly for $1 million, with $1 million in bonuses.

This will be Jagr's 23rd season in the NHL, having made his debut in 1990 with the Penguins. This is the ninth franchise Jagr has played for.

Most recently, Jagr spent the 2016-17 season with the Panthers. The NHL's oldest player, Jagr played in all 82 games, scoring 16 goals and 46 points. The future Hall of Famer eclipsed the 1,900-point plateau, and passed Mark Messier as the league's second all-time leading scorer.